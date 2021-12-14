Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelenskyi

The launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea will mean a complete cessation of the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine and will lead to security breakdown for Eastern and Central Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The very fact that Nord Stream 2 can hypothetically be put into operation is extremely destabilizing for our region," Zelenskyi said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, answering the question of whether it is not enough to endanger the launch of the gas pipeline to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia is investing in various levers of pressure on European countries in order for this gas pipeline to operate, which means the end of gas transportation through the territory of Ukraine. If this happens, the security of Eastern and Central Europe will come crashing down at once," the head of state said.

Read more: Russian invasion of Ukraine "is not possible", - Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs