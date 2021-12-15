Donbas update: Seven enemy attacks, 1 WIA on Dec 14, Ukraine says

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military recorded seven ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

It is noted that two of the said shellings involved weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Near Novoluhanske, the enemy opened fire using large-calibre machine guns and small arms. Toward Novotoshkivske, the occupiers employed anti-tank and automatic grenade launchers.

In the area of ​​Avdiyivka and Hranitne, the enemy fired 120-mm mortars.

Toward Starohnativka, the invaders opened fire using anti-tank grenade launchers and large-calibre machine guns.

Russian mercenaries also engaged Ukraine’s positions with MANPADs and small arms near Novomykhailivka. Not far from Vodiane, enemy troops opened fire using MANPADs.

A Ukrainian soldier was wounded in one of the enemy attacks.

The serviceman has been evacuated to a medical facility where he is undergoing treatment, remaining in a "moderate condition," as per the report.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Wednesday, December 15, Ukrainian troops recorded another violation of the ceasefire regime by the Russian occupation forces which employed arms banned by Minsk accords.

In the direction of Pervomaiske, the occupiers fired 82-mm mortars and anti-tank grenade launchers.

The attack brought no casualties, the report adds.