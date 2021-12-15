Brother Of Kyiv District Court Head Vovk Leaves Pre-Trial Detention Center After Paying UAH 7.6 Million Bail

The brother of the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, Pavlo Vovk, Yurii Zontov, was released from the pre-trial detention center after paying a bail of UAH 7.6 million for him.

The bail was paid on December 13.

The prosecutor's office did not specify who exactly paid the bail for Vovk’s brother.

Zontov is obliged to arrive at every request, not to leave Kyiv and the village of Hatne in Kyiv region without permission, to hand over a passport, refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case and wear an electronic bracelet.

Vovk’s brother has been in custody since April 9.

As reported, earlier the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the arrest of the brother of the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk, Yurii Zontov, until January 28, 2022, but reduced the amount of the bail to UAH 7.6 million.

In April, the High Anti-Corruption Court sent Yurii Zontov into custody and, as an alternative, set a bail of UAH 35.1 million.

Later, the court reduced the bail to UAH 27 million.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova served Zontov with charge papers on inciting a bribe of USD 100,000.