Donbas update: Ukraine reports 1 WIA amid 5 ceasefire violations by enemy forces

A Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in hostilities in the Joint Forces Operation zone.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Since day-start on December 21, as of 7:00, one violation of the ceasefire regime has been recorded on the part of the Russian occupation forces. In the direction of Shyrokyne, the enemy fired small arms.

A soldier with the Joint Forces was wounded in combat. The serviceman was provided medical aid on the ground before being evacuated to a medical facility. His condition remains moderate.

Read more: Zelenskyi on possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus: such things cannot be played with

In the past 24 hours, on December 20, the Russian occupation forces committed four ceasefire violations, 1 of which involved weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

In the area of ​​the settlements of Hnutove and Vodiane, the enemy flew unmanned aerial vehicles, which dropped VOG-17 shots.

In the direction of Novoluhanske, the occupiers employed automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers. In the direction of Nevelske, the enemy used 120-mm mortars.

Two soldiers with the Joint Forces sustained injuries in an IED explosion. The servicemen, one of whom is in severe condition, are now undergoing treatment in a medical facility.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire and forced the enemy to cease the attacks.

The Joint Forces are monitoring the situation in the area, continuing to deter and repel Russia’s armed aggression.