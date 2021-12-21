Zelenskyi wants to know in 2022 when Ukraine will join NATO. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said he expects Ukraine to become a member of the European Union in the coming years and wants to get a specific time frame from NATO in 2022 regarding the country's membership in the Alliance.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this at a conference of the heads of foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine "Diplomacy 30. Strategy of a Strong State" in the village of Huta, Ivano-Frankivsk region, on Tuesday, December 21.

"We want to unblock the Donbas peace process as soon as possible, return Crimea, gain membership in the European Union in the coming years and get a very clear and very specific time frame from NATO, and we want to get it in 2022," Zelenskyi said.

Read more: Zelenskyi insists on powerful sanctions to prevent escalation by Russia