Commission announces assessment results of candidates' interviews for administrative positions in SAPO

Judge OASK Ogurtsov (on whom the SAP is prosecuting in the case of "Vovk films") in the decision on the competition for the election of the head of the SAP applies the law, which does not exist.

The coordinator of Public council of integrity, the chairman of board of DEJURE, the lawyer Mykhailo Zhernakov writes about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"OASK, canceling the provisions on the competition for SAP, refers to the NON-EXISTENT norm of the law. It's so simple - they took and used the wording, which has not been in force since 2015. This is not just an unjust decision - it's a crime," he said.

Yesterday, the President's website wrote that the decision "will be analyzed in detail for compliance with the law." Today, such an analysis appeared. Everything is very, very clear. ) stupidly applies the law, which does not exist ", - he stressed.

"So, unless this scheme is implemented jointly by the OP and the UACC, a corresponding assessment should appear on the President's website today, as well as a call on law enforcement agencies to investigate such actions of judges. The DBR opened a case against the judges just a couple of days after the decision. personally to the President before the President of the most important security ally - the United States. Just so you know - something tells me that there will be no such reaction," Zhernakov concluded.