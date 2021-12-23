Blinken, Borrell discuss U.S.-EU coordinated action in support of Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed the current challenges facing Europe, including in the context of Russia’s escalation.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Secretary and the High Representative affirmed their continued commitment to strengthen the U.S.-EU partnership and work together to confront shared challenges," the U.S. Department of State informs.

As noted, the parties emphasized the need for coordinated action to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also reaffirmed "that any further Russian military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences for the Russian Federation."

As the EEAS informs, Secretary Blinken and High Representative Borrell took note of the proposals presented by the Russian Federation last week regarding Russia’s views about the possible new security arrangements in Europe.

They underlined the United States’ and the EU’s enduring partnership and shared commitments to Transatlantic security and to confronting common security challenges. The parties agreed that any discussion about European security will happen in coordination and with participation of the European Union.

"They also highlighted the importance to use diplomatic channels and relevant international and regional fora, such as the OSCE, to address these challenges," reads the statement.

In addition, Blinken and Borrell highlighted their shared concerns about escalating political pressure and economic coercion by the People’s Republic of China against Lithuania, which are impacting both U.S. and European companies.

"They underscored our continuing solidarity with Lithuania in the face of the PRC’s coercive behavior and committed to work together to strengthen economic resilience," the U.S. Department of State notes.

The United States and the European Union maintain consistent support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s military escalation. Washington and Brussels are in constant consultations to develop a common position in response to Russia’s hostile rhetoric and build-up of its troops near Ukraine.