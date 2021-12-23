German foreign minister backs deepening of contacts with Ukraine, its rapprochement with EU

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has supported the further deepening of bilateral contacts between Ukraine and Germany and Ukraine's rapprochement with the European Union.

She stated this in an address to the conference "Diplomacy 30. Strategy of a Strong State,".

"I suggest that we make the next anniversary of our diplomatic relations a starting point for the further deepening of our bilateral contacts and for rapprochement between Ukraine and the European Union," she said.

Baerbock also added that she sees tremendous potential for greater cooperation in the field of green energy and that she would like to move forward in considering the common history of the two countries.

"As for the EU-Ukraine cooperation, the agenda was determined at the Ukraine-EU summit in October and at the Eastern Partnership summit last week. And we believe in Ukraine's ability to continue reforms," she said.

The conference of Ukrainian ambassadors to foreign countries entitled "Diplomacy 30. Strategy of a Strong State" was held at the Syniohora presidential residence in the village of Huta in the Ivano-Frankivsk region on December 21-22.