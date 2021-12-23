Women Liable For Military Service Must Register Before 2023. LIST

Women liable for military service must be registered before the end of 2022.

The head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces Yaroslav Horbach has said this at a briefing.

He noted that the enrollment of women in the military register is not conscription.

Horbach said that the order should be implemented before the end of 2022.

"Until the end of 2022, not a single head of an enterprise, institution, organization employing women who should be registered with the military, as well as the women themselves who should be registered with the military, will definitely not be held accountable until that time," he said.

That is, administrative sanctions from the heads of recruiting centres will not be applied to them.

"The purpose of this work is to bring the military register of human resources on the territory of the state to the requirements of the current legislation, as a result of which we will have a clear quantitative figure, a clear idea of ​​the available scarce military accounting specialities, which, if necessary, in the future can be used for the defence of our state," he said.

So, Horbach noted that women can be involved in the event of the introduction of martial law or in a special period during mobilization.

The head of the Kyiv regional centre for recruitment and social support, Valerii Kutsenko, noted that a woman who falls under the list of citizens liable for military service must inform the head of her enterprise about this, appear in the centre before the end of 2022 and find out if she is subject to military registration.

So, a woman must come with all the necessary documents - a statement of desire to register, a passport, an identification code, a certificate of employment, education documents, a marriage certificate or a child's birth certificate to the recruiting center.

If she fits, then the woman is sent to the military medical commission.