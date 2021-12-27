EU warns Russia of new sanctions in case of further aggression against Ukraine

In the event of further Russian aggression against Ukraine, Moscow will face new sanctions with far-reaching consequences.

Censor.NET reports citing Le Journal du Dimanche.

In particular, the top official said "any further aggression by Russia against Ukraine will be subject to sanctions with far-reaching consequences."

According to von der Leyen, Moscow must cease its provocations.

Read more: President creates appropriate pressure for Ukraine to get real prospects of participation in NATO – PM

"They (new sanctions - ed.) are ready. European countries are united and coordinate with the United States and NATO. We seek good relations with Russia, but it depends on its actions. Its provocations must stop," she said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia has recently amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine. These maneuvers are causing great concern among Western governments over the fears of Moscow's new incursion. NATO has warned Russia that such a move would have far-reaching "strategic and economic" consequences.

On December 25, the Command of Russia’s Southern Military District announced the return to their permanent bases of more than 10,000 servicemen who had been "on a training mission" near the Ukrainian border.