ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
9381 visitors online
News World
7 613 78
Biden (495) budget (251) defense (253) aid (1522) USA (3660)

Biden signed US defense budget, provides $300 million in assistance to Ukraine

News Censor.NET World

Biden signed US defense budget, provides $300 million in assistance to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Monday signed a document on the US defence budget for 2022 of $768.2 billion.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Earlier in December, the House of Representatives approved the budget by 363 votes to 70, followed by the Senate by 88 votes to 11.

The American media previously noted that the budget, in particular, provides for the allocation of $ 300 million to Ukraine for training and equipping the army, including $ 75 million for lethal weapons.

The Western media also learned that another $ 4 billion is earmarked for the European Defense Initiative and $ 150 million for the development of security cooperation with the Baltic states.

Read more: U.S. could hit Russia phone, aircraft part imports if it invades Ukraine

At the same time, the media noted that the draft budget did not include provisions on sanctions against the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, as well as an amendment banning Americans from buying Russian sovereign debt.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 