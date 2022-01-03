Ukraine reports 1,804 coronavirus cases over past day
Over the past day, January 2, 1,804 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"On January 2, 1,804 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 97 children and 24 healthcare workers) were registered in Ukraine," the Health Ministry posted on Facebook.
Over the past 24 hours, 1,168 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, 114 deaths, and 2,537 recoveries were registered.
Since the pandemic started in Ukraine, 3,676,342 COVID-19 cases, 96,301 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,479,725 recoveries have been recorded.
At the same time, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 14,713,311 people have been vaccinated in the country:14,713,309 people received the first dose, 13,734,741 people have been fully vaccinated, 4,063 people received an additional dose, and 5,452 people received a booster dose.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password