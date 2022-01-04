Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss coordination of US, Turkish actions regarding situation around Ukraine – Department of State

Cooperation between Washington and Ankara regarding the threat of growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine became one of the subjects of a phone conversation between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday, January 3, the Department of State said in a statement.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed the importance of continued coordination regarding the threat of Russian escalation in Ukraine," the Department of State said in the press release.

According to the document, the sides also talked about the situation in the Somali peninsula, about the appointment of a special representative of Turkey to normalize relations with Armenia, about the possibilities of deepening relations between Washington and Ankara in a bilateral format or within NATO.

Read more: First international conversation of year with Washington proves special nature of our relations - Zelenskyi