Donbas update: Ukrainian soldier wounded amid three ceasefire violations by enemy forces

Over the past 24 hours, on January 3, the Russian occupation forces committed three ceasefire violations.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Toward Svitlodarsk, the occupiers opened fire using automatic and anti-tank grenade launchers. In the direction of Lebedynske, the enemy fired small arms. Russian mercenaries also fired automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers near Shumy.

As a result of the enemy's actions, a Ukrainian soldier sustained wounds. He was evacuated to a medical facility where he remains in serious condition.

Ukrainian troops have held their ground over the past day, the report says.

As of 7:00 on January 4, no new truce breaches were reported.

Joint Forces are monitoring the situation in the zone of hostilities, remaining ready to deter and repel Russia’s armed aggression.