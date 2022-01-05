ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8049 visitors online
News
79 232 210
Kazakhstan (66) Yurii Butusov (1108) Tokaev (12)

Kazakh security forces mopping up Almaty for effect, - Butusov. PHOTO

President of Kazakhstan Tokayev has announced an "anti-terrorist operation" in Almaty. Units of Kazakh security forces are clearing with weapons for effect.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief of  Yuriy Butusov posted on Facebook

Kazakh security forces mopping up Almaty for effect, - Butusov 01

"President Tokayev has announced an 'anti-terrorist operation' in Almaty. Authorities have launched a night of attacks on Kazakhstan's largest city. , - the journalist wrote.

Butusov notes that there is information about more than a dozen killed protesters.

Read more: Proceedings against me open in order to obtain sanction for wiretapping and surveillance, - Butusov

"According to official data, 8 security officers were killed in the return fire. It is reported that two Kazakh security officers were killed during the" anti-terrorist operation "at the Almaty airport," the statement said.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 