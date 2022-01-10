President instructs to develop program to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated minors

During a conference call, President Zelensky set the Government a task to prepare a separate program for the payment of UAH 1,000 to fully vaccinated Ukrainian citizens aged 12-18.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi set the Cabinet of Ministers the task to prepare a separate program for the payment of UAH 1,000 to Ukrainian citizens aged 12-18, who fully are vaccinated against COVID-19, under the ePidtrymka [eSupport] program," the President’s Office informs.

In turn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed that more than 6.7 million Ukrainians had already applied for UAH 1,000 of state aid under the President-initiated ePidtrymka program.

According to him, the aid is currently being paid by eight partner banks, and another 15 financial institutions are about to join the program.

"A total of UAH 6 billion has already been transferred to the relevant accounts of Ukrainians. Under the program, the citizens spent UAH 1 billion, of which 35% was spent on books (the share of spending on movie theatres is 29%, railway tickets – 13%, theaters – 12%, sports clubs – 7.5%, etc.)," the President’s Office informs.

As noted, the possibility to buy medicines for fully vaccinated people aged over 60 years within the program is being developed.