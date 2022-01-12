Shmyhal: We expect 2022 to be the year of COVID-19 pandemic completion

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal expects 2022 to be the year of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We expect 2022 to be the year of the end of the pandemic in the state it was in the previous two years," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister stressed that the authorities would continue an active campaign to vaccinate the population against coronavirus.

