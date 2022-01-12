Cabinet Sets Maximum Level Of Trade Markup Of 10% For Buckwheat, Sugar, Flour, Milk, Pasta, Sunflowerseed Oil And Butter, Eggs And Chicken Carcass. LIST

The Cabinet of Ministers has set the maximum level of the trade markup of 10% for buckwheat, sugar, flour, milk, pasta, sunflowerseed oil and butter, eggs and chicken carcass for the period of the quarantine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The corresponding resolution was adopted at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, January 12.

According to it, for the period of the quarantine, the maximum level of the trade markup is set at a rate of no more than 10% of the wholesale selling price for buckwheat groats, granulated sugar, premium wheat flour, domestically produced pasta (premium vermicelli), pasteurized milk with a fat content of 2.5% (in plastic wrap), sunflower seed oil, chicken eggs of the C1 category, poultry (chicken carcass) and butter with a fat content of 72.5%, taking into account advertising, marketing, logistics services, preparation services, taking into account processing, packaging, and other services associated with the sale to the final consumer.

