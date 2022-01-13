SBU conducts pre-trial investigation into UBC Group plant operation in occupied Crimea and supply of equipment to ORDLO

The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a pre-trial investigation into information that the UBC Group's refrigeration plant continues to operate in occupied Crimea and supplies products in particular to the Russian-occupied territories.

The SBU reported about it in response to Censor.NET request.

"Based on the results of the review, we inform you that the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings, which, inter alia, investigates the circumstances set out in your letter," the SBU said in a response on January 12.

The publication's request referred to an appeal to the Security Service of Ukraine by People's Deputy Akhtem Chiyhoz, in which he violated the information about the Krasnoperekopsk Refrigeration Plant, which had already been published in the media.

As reported in December MP Akhtem Chiyhoz appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the work of the Krasnoperekopsk Refrigeration Plant, where the Ukrainian company UBC group still produces and exports to the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions and EU countries. , Carlsberg, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Red Bull, Efes, Unilever.

In order to circumvent EU sanctions against the Russian occupiers, "Ukrainian" dealers made fictitious documents stating that the goods were allegedly made in the Belgorod region.

