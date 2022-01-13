Russian military offers Putin options in case of "deterioration of situation with Ukraine", - Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov

The Russian military is offering Russian President Vladimir Putin options in case the situation near Ukraine worsens.

This was announced by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, informs Censor.NET with reference to RTVI.

According to him, the issue with Ukraine should be resolved first of all through diplomacy.

"Military experts, as it was officially said, are constantly offering options in case the situation worsens. This is a difficult story. In public, he should not shine in any way, because it is in itself a rocking situation. We need to give diplomacy a chance," he said.

