We will not discuss US demand to withdraw troops from Ukraine's borders, - Lavrov

Russia will not even discuss US demands to return its troops.

According to Censor.NET with reference to RBC, this was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He said Washington's demands were unacceptable.

"It sounds like not only to withdraw (military units) from the border with Ukraine, as they say, but to send these troops to the barracks, Sherman said, in particular at a public press conference. I think there is a need to explain the absolute unacceptability of such requirements and, of course, we will not even discuss them," Lavrov said.

