Donbas update: Ukraine reports ceasefire breach by enemy forces, 1 WIA

Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire once over the past 24 hours, on Sunday, while a Ukrainian soldier was wounded in action.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Toward Katerynivka, Russian occupation forces opened fire using automatic and easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as small arms.

As a result of the attack, a soldier with the Joint Forces sustained a combat wound. He was swiftly evacuated to a medical facility where he is undergoing treatment in satisfactory condition.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Monday, January 17, no new ceasefire breaches were reported.