State Border Service States That Border Guards Complied With Norms Of Law When Poroshenko Crossing Border

The State Border Guard Service states that their employees strictly observed the norms of the law while former President Petro Poroshenko was crossing the border.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The press service of the authority has said this in a statement.

"In order to avoid manipulation and any information speculation, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine notes that during the crossing of the state border by Petro Poroshenko, the border guards strictly observed the norms of the law," the statement says.

It is noted that the State Border Guard Service ensures the search of persons hiding from the pre-trial investigation bodies and the court at checkpoints across the state border, as well as the execution of instructions from law enforcement agencies in the prescribed manner.

Read more: Some 45% of Ukrainians consider Zelenskyi disappointment of year - poll

During the control measures, the border guards informed law enforcement officials about the arrival of Poroshenko in Ukraine.

According to the statement, the border guards also recorded manipulations by individuals that allegedly they were trying not to let the ex-President into Ukraine.

"We note that not a single citizen of Ukraine can be limited in the right to return to Ukraine. It is a pity that not all citizens, including Members of Parliament and the 5th President of Ukraine, do not know Article 33 of the Constitution of Ukraine. Besides, each person undergoes certain border control measures lasting the required amount of time. Subsequently, Poroshenko was issued at the border for entry into Ukraine," the statement says.