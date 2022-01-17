Germany will co-lead one area of work within Crimea Platform - Kuleba. VIDEO

Germany is ready to become a co-leader in one area of work within the Crimea Platform, which will be aimed at strengthening the policy of non-recognition of Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Monday, January 17.

Kuleba thanked Germany for participating in the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform and recalled that earlier Ukraine had invited some international partners to lead one of the five areas of its work.

"Today I was pleased to learn that Germany is ready to become a co-leader in the Crimea Platform in the area related to the policy of non-recognition [of Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea]. This is a confirmation of the true leadership approach by German diplomacy. I hope that it will remain the same in the future," Kuleba said.

Earlier reports said that the Crimea Platform will continue its work in five main areas, including strengthening the international policy of non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea, restrictive measures (sanctions), combating human rights violations, guaranteeing security and freedom of navigation and overcoming economic and environmental consequences of the occupation.

Baerbock is on her first visit to Ukraine since her appointment as Germany's federal foreign minister.

Read more: Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression