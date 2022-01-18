Zelenskyi To Meet U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken In Kyiv On January 19

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will meet with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv on Wednesday, January 19.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The source confirmed that the head of state plans to meet with Blinken in Kyiv on January 19.

According to him, no news briefings are planned after the meeting.

According to media reports, this meeting was not planned, and Blinken's visit is spontaneous.

Talks during the meeting will focus on the threat from the Russian Federation and deterrence of Russian aggression.

The U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Kyiv follows a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council and diplomatic meetings between Western countries and the Russian Federation, during which the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) reportedly rejected Russia’s demand for security guarantees.

The mass media also note that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency’s Director William Burns visited Ukraine on January 12, during which he met with Zelenskyi and Ukrainian intelligence officials.