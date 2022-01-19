Court Refuses To Arrest Poroshenko And Chose For Him Personal Obligation

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to take former President Petro Poroshenko into custody and chose a measure of restraint for him in the form of a personal obligation.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This decision was made by judge of the Pecherskyi District Court Oleksii Sokolov.

Thus, the court partially granted the petition of the prosecutor's office.

It refused to choose a measure of restraint for him in the form of arrest or bail of UAH 1 billion.

The decision can be appealed to the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office asked the court to take Poroshenko into custody or to set him bail in the amount of UAH 1 billion as an alternative.

The State Bureau of Investigation, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office are investigating criminal proceedings on the fact of organizing a criminal scheme for supplying coal from the temporarily occupied territories and assisting terrorist organizations of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk "People's Republics" by a group of Ukrainian citizens totaling about UAH 1.5 billion.

Poroshenko is suspected of, that he, acting by prior agreement with a group of persons, in particular from among the representatives of the top leadership of Russia, contributed to the activities of terrorist organizations of the LPR and DPR.