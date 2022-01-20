Volodymyr Zelenskyi: Lugano conference should mark transition to new philosophy of support for change in Ukraine. VIDEO

The Fifth Conference on Reforms in Ukraine scheduled for July 2022 should mark the transition to the support for the systemic transformation of our country.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in a video address to the participants of the event "On the Road to Lugano".

"The pandemic has made adjustments to the format of our meeting. However, our common interests and priorities remain the same. Namely, to do everything to make the Fifth Conference on Reforms in Ukraine a joint success of Ukraine and Switzerland. The reforms carried out in recent years have launched a process of deep transformation of Ukraine, which we seek to develop. Therefore, it is very important that the Lugano Conference marks the transition to a new philosophy of supporting change in Ukraine - supporting systemic transformation," said Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The President noted the excellent cooperation with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, in preparing for the Conference, which should demonstrate to its participants another Ukraine - a modern, dynamic, sustainable country of new opportunities.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized the unique role of Ukraine for Europe and its future and expressed the opinion that the events, which, in particular, are taking place around our country today, once again prove it.

"Comprehensive security in Europe is impossible without restoring Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. I expect that the result of our joint efforts and negotiations with Russia will be the de-escalation of the situation on the border with Ukraine and the guarantee of achieving peace in Donbas from the Russian leadership," he said.

The Head of State stressed that Ukraine has already achieved a lot on the path of transformation, in particular with the support of Western partners, including Switzerland. Among other things, a transparent land market was created, a crucial process of de-oligarchization was launched, a system of state incentives for large investment projects ("investment nannies") was introduced, and judicial reform was unblocked.

"The rule of law is not just a society's demand for justice. This is a critical prerequisite for successful business, attracting investment and implementing new ideas," the President said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi expressed confidence that foreign business, in particular Swiss, which is among the top five foreign investors in Ukraine, is well aware of the opportunities that our country offers today.

The President said that a special legal regime for the IT industry"Diia City" is expected to be launched soon, due to which the growth rate of the IT sector in the country may double.

In addition, the reform of corporate governance will be continued and the privatization of state-owned enterprises will be intensified, special attention will be paid to infrastructure development. Also the beginning of a comprehensive restoration of irrigation systems in southern Ukraine is planned.

The "Large Thermal Modernization" will be launched, within which it is planned to insulate thousands of housing and social infrastructure. The "Large Construction" program aimed to build high-quality European-type roads will be continued.

"I hope that Swiss businesses will actively participate in the implementation of projects in our country. Every investment contract is a very important contribution to the transformation of our state, which we greatly appreciate. I hope that at the Lugano Conference we will be able to present new success stories of Swiss investments in Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyiyy summed up.

For his part, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said: "As the host of the fifth Ukraine Reform Conference – the URC2022 – this summer in Lugano, Switzerland can further contribute to stability and prosperity in Europe. As a long-standing partner of Ukraine, I am pleased that we have the opportunity to support the country on its reform path."