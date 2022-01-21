United States send Russia a list of its "fears" next week - Blinken

The United States may hand over a list of its "fears and ideas" to Russia next week, after which new talks are possible.

Censor.NET reports citing ZN.ua.

"I will return to Washington today this afternoon to consult with President Biden and our national security team, as well as members of Congress, and then with our allies and partners in the coming days," Blinken said.

The US Secretary of State stated that he had agreed with Lavrov on the importance of continuing the diplomatic process.

"Following consultations with allies and partners in the coming days, we expect to be able to share our concerns and ideas with Russia in more detail in writing next week," Blinken said.