NATO Increasing Military Presence In Eastern Europe Due To Threat Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is increasing its military presence in Eastern Europe due to the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"NATO allies are putting forces on standby and sending additional vessels and fighter jets to NATO deployment sites in Eastern Europe, bolstering Allied deterrence and defense as Russia continues to build up its military presence in and around Ukraine," the statement says.

It is also noted that in recent days a number of allies have made announcements about the current or upcoming deployment.

Denmark is sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea and is about to send 4 F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania to support the NATO air patrol mission in the region.

Spain is sending ships to join the NATO navy and is considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria.

France has expressed readiness to deploy NATO-led troops to Romania, while the Netherlands will send two F-35 fighters to Bulgaria from April to support NATO air policing activities in the region, and will also prepare one ship and ground units for the NATO response force.

The United States has also made it clear that it is considering increasing its military presence in the eastern part of the Alliance.

"NATO is a defensive alliance. In response to the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, NATO has increased its presence in the eastern part of the alliance, including four multinational battle groups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. These units, led by the UK, Canada, Germany and the United States, respectively, are multinational and combat-ready. Their presence makes it clear that an attack on one ally will be considered an attack on the entire Alliance. Until 2014, there were no NATO forces in the eastern part of the Alliance," the statement says.