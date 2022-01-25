Russia has not created single strike force to prepare for offensive against Ukraine. VIDEO

As of this moment, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have not created any strike group that would indicate preparations for an offensive against Ukraine.

The Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov declared it on the ICTV TV channel, informs Censor.NET.

"As of today, the fact that we observe according to our intelligence, the fact that is observed by the intelligence of our partner countries is approximately similar to the same situation as last spring, before Easter. Therefore, today, as of this time, no one has been created. strike group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which would indicate that tomorrow they will go on the offensive, "- said Reznikov.

He stressed that "there are risky scenarios, they are possible in terms of probability in the future." "But as of today, there is no such demonstration, no such threat," Reznikov said.

Read more: One ceasefire violation recorded in eastern Ukraine

At the same time, the Minister of Defense noted that he "does not appreciate" the scenario of a possible Russian offensive against Ukraine on February 20, said the commander of the Joint Forces Operation Oleskandr Pavliuk.

"Our Armed Forces, our command, the General Staff have worked out all the worst-case scenarios to know how they will act in the event of such a situation," he said.