US sanctions against Russia in case of its Ukraine invasion are already prepared

The United States and its European allies have already prepared economic sanctions against Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

"We have a carefully designed package of sanctions that will have a significant impact on the Russian economy, but will mitigate their impact here in the United States," he said.

According to Adeyemo, sanctions are "on the alert".

Asked whether he supports Russia's disconnection from the international payment system Swift, Adeymo said that "all options are being considered."

According to the US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, the preparation of sanctions included "dozens of telephone conversations" with European officials to ensure that the United States and Europe share a common position on the issue of measures against Moscow.

Adeyemo stressed that the measures under consideration will be "much more significant" than the measures taken in 2014 after the occupation of Crimea.