Main "Poroshenko case" suspect Kuziara said he was offered freedom for testifying

Serhii Kuziara, the main suspect in the Poroshenko case, said the main purpose of the investigation was to gather evidence against the fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko.

Censor.NET reports citing Ekonomichna Pravda.

Speaking about the facts used against him by prosecutors, Kuziara said that several contracts were involved in his case: "One of them concerns the supply of coal from South Africa. According to investigators, Poroshenko forced him to refuse these supplies, creating dependence on Russia." "LPR and DPR. Nonsense! Two other contracts concern Centerenergo's contracts with the Kiselyov mine and Luhansk Coal. The coal was delivered, the money was transferred to Ukrainian companies. I knew about these deliveries, but I had nothing to do with them."

"I do not understand at all how they went to hand over the suspicion to Poroshenko with such material. There is an open manipulation of the facts. The investigation has come up with a criminal group of Poroshenko, Medvedchuk, Demchyshyn and me," he said.

Also, answering the question of whether the investigation offered him an agreement on the formula "testify against Poroshenko or Medvedchuk - get freedom", Kuziara said: "Of course. No one was even ashamed. They said that they were interested in Poroshenko in the first place. They wanted any information that could tie him to this case. In this regard, they did not just offer me but pressured me. This testimony was the main purpose of why I was "closed", but I explained that I will not slander anyone. " - he told.

Read more: Court Refuses To Arrest Poroshenko And Chose For Him Personal Obligation

It should be noted that the main part of Kuziara's career is connected with the coal business in Donbass, thanks to which almost all local businessmen with a difficult past are among Kuziara's acquaintances. Here and the former "regional" Igor Gumenyuk, and Rinat Akhmetov, and the eldest son of Viktor Yanukovych Alexander. Thanks to these contacts, Kuziara is known as the manager of the "Family".

Since 2014, he has been one of the most active organizers of coal supplies from Russia and ORDLO. Thanks to his activity at the time, Kuziara is perceived as one of the organizers of financial assistance to the terrorist organizations "LPR" and "DPR".