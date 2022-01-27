MFA Ukraine urges foreign partners not to raise tensions in media space

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine continues to work closely with partners to assess the threats of Russian aggression, calling on them to refrain from steps that could lead to "hyping up the information space."

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the decision of the vast majority of foreign partners not to change the operational regime of their diplomatic missions in Ukraine, including in respect to the evacuation of staff and their families. We reaffirm the position that such steps are premature at this stage," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that it continued to work closely with partners to assess further risks and threats of Russian aggression.

"We urge foreign partners to refrain from taking steps in public space that would raise tensions in the information field and destabilize public opinion. We are confident that the current challenges can be overcome only through unity and coordination of joint action," the Foreign Ministry said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 26, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine urged American citizens in the country to consider departing using commercial or other private transportation options, warning that the security situation "can deteriorate with little notice."

On January 24, the U.S. State Department authorized the voluntary departure of government employees and ordered the departure of their family members from Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called such a step "premature," seeing it as a "manifestation of excessive caution."

As of January 26, most American diplomats have decided to stay in Kyiv.

The United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and Canada have also announced their intention to evacuate some embassy employees and their family members or authorize their voluntary departure from the country.