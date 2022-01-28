If it depends on Russia, there will be no war with Ukraine - Lavrov

Russia is not interested in war, but will not allow its security interests to be neglected.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Censor.NET reports with reference to TASS.

"If it depends on the Russian Federation, there will be no war. We do not want wars, but we will not allow our interests to be brutally attacked, our interests will not be ignored," he said.

Read more: Donbas update: Invaders violate truce twice Jan 27