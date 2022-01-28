Belarus will be at war if aggression is committed against Russia, - Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko, who has seized power in Belarus, has said that Minsk will take part in hostilities in the event of military aggression against Russia.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media, he stated this in his message to parliament where he named two conditions for the start of the war.

"Will there be a war or not? Yes, there will be, but only in two cases," Lukashenko said.

The first option is if direct aggression is committed against Belarus and a hot war is waged.

"We are all one, and even those who do not want to, will defend our land and our homeland," Lukashenko said.

According to him, the time has come to defend the independence of the republic.

"And the second moment when there will be a war, and Belarus will take part in it - if our ally, the Russian Federation, is attacked directly and the same aggression will be committed against the territory of the Russian Federation," Lukashenko continued.

He also told that if aggression was carried out against Belarus, "there will be hundreds of thousands of Russian troops who, together with hundreds of thousands of Belarusians, will defend this sacred land."

As you know, in recent months, relations between Russia and the West have become even tenser. Washington and Brussels have accused Moscow of plotting to invade Ukraine and are stepping up their presence in Eastern Europe. Moscow rejects all claims, stressing that troops are moving within their territories.