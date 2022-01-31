G7 Ambassadors Group names stepping up efforts to reform judiciary in Ukraine as priority for 2022. DOCUMENT

The G7 Ambassadors' Support Group for Ukraine has announced priority areas of cooperation in 2022, one of which is to intensify efforts to reform the judicial system, prevent and combat corruption in the judicial system, in particular by properly reforming the High Council of Justice and ensuring the effective and unhindered work of the Ethics Council.

Also, the priority is enabling the selection commission for the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) to work effectively, preparing the ground for a relaunched HQCJ that enjoys wide public trust, and fills judicial vacancies with qualified and independent candidates.

In addition, the G7 ambassadors consider it a priority to carry out a comprehensive reform of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, including a new, transparent and competitive selection procedure for its judges and further improvement of its procedural code, as well as the restructuring of the Kyiv Administrative District Court.

Another priority for this year is continued reform of the Office of the Prosecutor-General and the State Bureau of Investigation as part of supporting effective cooperation between law-enforcement bodies.

In the fight against corruption, the priorities are adoption and implementation of an ambitious National Anti-Corruption Strategy; supporting the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption, including its effective verification of electronic asset declarations, control of political finance and corruption risk management.

The G7 Ambassadors also mentioned among the priorities Increasing the effectiveness, independence, and integrity of anti-corruption institutions, including NABU, SAPO and ARMA, in particular by ensuring timely, transparent and meritbased selection procedures for their leadership; enhancing the independence and operational effectiveness of the High Anti-Corruption Court; preserving the progress made by Ukraine in reducing corruption in public procurement, by supporting the expansion and systematisation of standardised procurement procedures and e-procurement platforms, and encouraging a reduction in public procurement outside standard frameworks.