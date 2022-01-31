ENG
Johnson plans to talk with Putin on Monday, travel to Ukraine on Tuesday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Monday

In addition, according to the publication, Johnson on Tuesday, February 1, will travel to Ukraine to "step up a diplomatic push to resolve the growing crisis." He will be accompanied by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

During his trip to Ukraine, Johnson is expected to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

