Poland plans to hand over MANPADS, drones and ammunition to Ukraine, - Morawiecki

Verbal support for Ukraine is no longer enough, so Poland is ready to hand over military aid to Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about ammunition, Thunder MANPADS and drones of various types.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the head of the Polish government Mateusz Morawiecki.

"Of course, we stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian neighbours in light of the threat they now feel from Russia. However, solidarity and words are not enough today, they must now be persuaded into action. "Unfortunately, we are also ready to hand over defensive weapons in the current situation," Moravetsky said.

Asked what specific military aid Poland plans to hand over to Ukraine, Morawiecki said: "Ammunition, Thunder MANPADS and various types of drones."

Morawiecki said that Poland would also provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including basic necessities.