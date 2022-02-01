Rada Could Not Refuse To Participate In CIS Anti-Terrorist Center Activities

The Verkhovna Rada was unable to adopt a bill on the rejection of Ukraine's decisions on the creation and operation of the Commonwealth of Independent States Anti-Terrorism Center (CIS ATC).

A total of 223 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 0064, with the minimum required 226.

According to the explanatory note, taking into account the armed aggression of Russia and the fact that Ukraine during 2014-2015 did not participate in the practical measures provided for by the Program of Cooperation of the CIS Member States in Combating Terrorism and Other Violent Manifestations of Extremism, it was expedient for Ukraine to withdraw from the Protocol on Approval of the Regulations on the procedure for organizing and conducting joint anti-terrorist measures on the territories of the CIS member states.

However, the parliamentarians did not have enough votes to make a decision on Ukraine's withdrawal from the treaty.

Thus, 157 parliamentarians from the Servant of the People faction voted for the adoption of the bill, 18 from the European Solidarity, 12 from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association, two from the For the Future group, 16 from the Holos faction, six from the Dovira group, and 12 non-affiliated.