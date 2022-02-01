Rada Creates Provisional Investigatory Commission To Investigate Facts That Contributed To Occupation Of Crimea

The Verkhovna Rada created a provisional investigatory commission (PIC) to investigate the facts that contributed to the temporary occupation of Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET.

229 MPs voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 4657, with the minimum required 226.

According to the explanatory note, according to the information of the Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Gunduz Mamedov in 2019, the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea has been investigating 1,506 proceedings in Crimea since June 2014.

Based on the results of the pre-trial investigation, 144 indictments were sent to the court, and there are already 21 convictions that have entered into force.

Another 358 proceedings are being investigated by investigators of the prosecutor's office, 85 indictments - in the courts, 7 sentences have been passed.

The widely known verdicts of the courts, which established the facts and persons from Ukraine, who contributed to the Russian Federation in the occupation of Crimea, have not yet been provided to the Ukrainian society and the world community.

However, it is quite understandable and logical that the occupation could not take place without the assistance of certain persons who were directly on the territory of Ukraine and carried out organizational and administrative actions, both before the moment of occupation and during implementation.

The purpose of the PIC is to verify information about the facts that contributed to the temporary occupation of Crimea in order to confirm or refute these facts.

The main tasks of the commission include:

- verification of information about the facts and persons that contributed to the temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

- checking the progress of the investigation by law enforcement agencies of Ukraine of facts and criminal proceedings against persons who contributed to the temporary occupation of Crimea;

- establishing, collecting information and obtaining explanations from persons and/or enterprises, institutions, organizations, central and local executive authorities and local governments and their officials involved in the implementation of activities related to the range of issues for which the PIC was formed;

- initiating the issue of bringing the perpetrators to justice, provided for by the legislation of Ukraine.

The term of the commission is 1 year.

The deadline for submitting by it a report on the work done for consideration by the Parliament is 6 months from the date of its formation.

The deadline for hearing the next report is no later than 6 months from the date of hearing the previous report.