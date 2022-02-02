Ukraine Planning To Completely Replace Conscription With Short-Term Intensive Training From 2024 - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov says that from 2024, Ukraine is planning to completely replace conscription for military service with short-term intensive training.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Besides, it is reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s Presidential Decree 36/2022 On Priority Measures to Strengthen Defense Capability of the State, Increase in Attractiveness of Military Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Gradual Transition to Professional Army Basics signed on February 1, 2022, is one of the systemic steps in the context of increasing the defense capability of Ukraine.

According to the decree, in the period until 2025, it is planned to implement a set of reforms designed to increase the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, significantly increase the motivation for military service by strengthening the social protection of military personnel and their families, providing a transparent mechanism for developing a military career, increasing financial security, and solving existing housing problems, etc.

Read more: Donbas update: Invaders breach truce twice Feb 1

"Today's presidential decree is a response to the challenges the country is facing. They are changing. Russia is openly threatening with a large-scale escalation. We are added over a thousand of kilometers of borders to be defended. The president set the task - based on our capabilities, to propose such a model of the army for the Kremlin to not even consider to attack against. This task has a very practical rationale. If our state is perceived as constantly at risk of experiencing a destructive invasion, this will slow down its development. We will not be able to attract enough resources. To reduce the likelihood of military scenarios to a minimum, not only do we need modern weapons but also a large, professional, motivated army," Reznykov said.