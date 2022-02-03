Four ceasefire violations by occupiers recorded in JFO area

Over the past day, February 3, the Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine four times, including one attack with the use of weapons banned under the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Russian-occupation troops fired on the entry-exit checkpoint ‘Hnutove’, Donetsk region. To shell the humanitarian road corridor running through the checkpoint, the enemy used an UAV to drop VOG-17 grenade," the JFO press center informs.

Towards Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol), the occupiers opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers and grenade machine guns.

Outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), Ukrainian positions came under hand-held antitank grenade launcher fire.

Near Vodiane, Donetsk region, the Russian mercenaries fired 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire, not resorting to weapons banned under the Minsk agreements, and made the enemy stop shelling. Thanks to the efforts of our troops, the borders of Ukrainian units remained intact.

As of 07:00, February 3, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded.

The Joint Forces control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.