Macron to talk to Zelenskyi, Putin for second time in a week
French President Emmanuel Macron will hold phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 3.
As reported by Censor.NET.
According to the report, a phone call between Macron and Zelenskyi will take place at 20:30 Kyiv time.
Prior to that, at 19:00, Macron will have a call with Putin.
Earlier, Macron had a call with Putin on Friday, January 28, during which both leaders agreed on the "need for de-escalation" and continued the "dialogue" on the situation around Ukraine.
On the same day, Zelenskyi had a phone call with Macron. Both leaders welcomed the intensification of the work of the Normandy format and the holding of a meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries in Paris on January 26.
