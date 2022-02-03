ENG
Macron to talk to Zelenskyi, Putin for second time in a week

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 3.

According to the report, a phone call between Macron and Zelenskyi will take place at 20:30 Kyiv time.

Prior to that, at 19:00, Macron will have a call with Putin.

Earlier, Macron had a call with Putin on Friday, January 28, during which both leaders agreed on the "need for de-escalation" and continued the "dialogue" on the situation around Ukraine.

On the same day, Zelenskyi had a phone call with Macron. Both leaders welcomed the intensification of the work of the Normandy format and the holding of a meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries in Paris on January 26.

