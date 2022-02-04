Russia plans stage attack by Ukrainian military as pretext for invading Ukraine, - US State Department

According to US intelligence, Russia plans to stage attacks by the Ukrainian military as a pretext for a new invasion of Ukraine. In one scenario, Russian intelligence could create a fake video of the victims.

This was announced at a briefing by State Department spokesman Ned Price, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"The United States has information that Russia plans to stage fabricated attacks by the Ukrainian military or special services as a pretext for further invasion of Ukraine," he said.

According to him, one of the scenarios considered by the Russian Federation is the creation of a fake video, completely fabricated by the Russian secret services.

This video can depict graphic scenes of fake explosions, deaths, mourning, destruction or military equipment, Price said.

The speaker of the State Department stressed that the video script is just one of the options. "We do not know whether Russia will necessarily use this or that option in the coming days," he added.

The State Department spokesman stressed that the United States is announcing this information in order to expose Russia's destabilizing actions against Ukraine and to stop Russia from this dangerous campaign and military attack.

"We reiterate our call on Russia to end its destructive and destabilizing disinformation campaign, reduce tensions and engage in diplomacy and dialogue for a peaceful solution," Price said.