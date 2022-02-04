Tax benefits for producers adhering to the sustainable development principles: the Verkhovna Rada registered bill No. 6544

Bill No. 6544 is expected to stimulate Ukrainians to consume consciously and use natural resources rationally by introducing tax benefits for environmentally conscious businesses.

Kyiv, February 2, 2022 – The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine registered bill No. 6544, "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Modernization of State Policy in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals and Stimulating the Implementation of Rational Model of Consumption of Natural Resources and Products", which provides tax benefits for producers adhering to the sustainable development principles.

Mariia Mezentseva, the People’s Deputy of Ukraine, the head of the IFA "Bezzayve", announced it at a press conference on February 2, 2022.

Bill No. 6544 is expected to stimulate Ukrainians to consume consciously and use natural resources rationally by introducing tax benefits for environmentally conscious businesses.

"Encouragement through tax benefits is a common practice among EU member states… We are trying to create a soft model, not causing discussions and negativity… Therefore, we suggest a "soft transition" to responsible consumption, but also support for producers whose products are environmentally friendly and produce fewer recyclables," Mariia Mezentseva commented.

Apart from focusing on producers, the bill provides for the culture of rational consumption among Ukrainians.

According to Yana Chervinska, the head of the NGO "BEZZAYVE", the inter-factional association "Bezzayve", which grew from the non-governmental organisation "BEZZAYVE", initiated the development of bill No. 6544. Public activists, government officials and experts from the School of Public Health of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy participated in the discussion.

It is a framework document: "The bill sets the "framework" for future work in the context of consumer policy and environmental relations. Now our task is to adjust to the global trend and EU legislation since New Consumer Agenda, a similar document, was prepared by the European Commission last year," Chervinska said.

IFA Bezzayve is based on promoting environmental bills and supporting existing ones, so this initiative results from an analysis of the current situation in Ukraine and is a response to society’s demand, which is becoming more involved in tackling environmental issues. "My colleagues and I thought about combining initiatives into a common framework that would allow us to talk about modernising public policy to achieve sustainable development goals and encourage the introduction of a rational consumption and production model," Mariia Mezentseva added.