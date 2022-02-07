Kuleba on record high support to Ukraine: $1.5B, over 1,000 tonnes of weapons

The volume of enhanced political, security and economic support to Ukraine has exceeded $1.5 billion, and the volume of defensive weapons and military equipment has gone beyond 1,000 tonnes.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, Ukraine’s chief diplomat noted that Kyiv stayed in touch with partners and continued to consolidate the international coalition in support of Ukraine.

"Thanks to these efforts, Ukraine receives enhanced political, security, and economic support. Its total volume in recent weeks and months has exceeded 1.5 billion dollars, while a total weight of defensive weapons and military equipment delivered to Ukraine has gone beyond 1,000 tonnes," the minister said.

See more: Seventh U.S. plane with military aid arrives in Ukraine. PHOTO

The record high support is of great political importance and bolsters Ukraine's position at the negotiating table, Kuleba noted.