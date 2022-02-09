British plane with military assistance for territorial defense forces arrives in Ukraine. PHOTOS
A plane with military assistance from Britain arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday, February 9.
As reported by Censor.NET.
According to Reznikov, a consignment of military goods and equipment for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, including bulletproof vests, helmets, etc., was delivered from the United Kingdom to Ukraine on February 8-9.
The minister thanked Ukraine's "partners for their unwavering political and diplomatic support and military assistance."
The British authorities earlier sent more than 100 members of Britain's elite special forces to Ukraine to help train Ukrainian special forces.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password