MIA protests against Russia's partial blockade of Black and Azov seas, Kerch Strait. MAP

The Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that Russia's closure of the Azov and Black Seas threatens Ukraine's sovereign rights in the exclusive maritime economic zone and is a violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Russia continues its destructive activities to destabilize the security situation in the Azov-Black Sea region, covering a large part of maritime areas - almost the entire south of the Sea of ​​Azov and the northwestern Black Sea. Coastal warnings (PRIP 41/22, 42/22, 43/22 ) Russia has declared large areas of the Azov and Black Seas unsafe for navigation from February 13 to 19 in connection with exercises involving missile and artillery fire," the Navy Command said.

In this way, Russia has once again demonstrated "abuse of international law in order to achieve its own geopolitical goals at the expense of other subjects of international law, including Ukraine. These actions are another threat to Ukraine's sovereignty in its territorial sea and sovereign rights in the exclusive maritime economic zone. sea ​​routes, the Russian Federation has virtually prevented the freedom of navigation in these areas and the ability of vessels to freely enter the seaports of Ukraine, especially in the Sea of ​​Azov, which is undoubtedly a violation of both the spirit and letter of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, 1982. the region, transferring additional landing ships in order to put pressure on Ukraine and the world," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Navy is ready to develop any scenarios and provocations, protect the country from the sea, the command assured.

Read more: Zelenskyi calls military buildup along Ukraine's borders 'psychological pressure'