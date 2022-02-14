Ukraine closed entrance for all Russian men-citizens of draft age, - Butusov
The ban was introduced to avoid provocations at least until the end of military maneuvers of the Russian Armed Forces near the borders of Ukraine.
Yurii Butusov, Censor.NET editor-in-chief, wrote about this on his Facebook page.
"Ukraine closed the entrance to all men of Russian conscription on February 10. Restrictions were introduced unofficially, for an indefinite period, at least until the end of military maneuvers of the Russian Armed Forces near Ukraine's borders to avoid provocative incidents," the journalist said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password