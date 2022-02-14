Russia's aggression against Ukraine will have serious political and economic consequences for Russia, - Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that Russia's aggression against Ukraine will have serious consequences for Russia.
Scholz stated this during a press conference following talks with President Zelenskyi, Censor.NET reports.
"Further military aggression against Ukraine will have serious political, economic and geostrategic consequences for Russia. I will emphasize this in Moscow tomorrow. I thank the Ukrainian government for its prudent and restrained response to a very difficult and threatening situation," Scholz said.
According to the Chancellor, Germany is ready for a dialogue with Russia on European security issues.
